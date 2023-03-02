Research lab striking it rich

David Inouye speaks to a tour group near Gothic, home to the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, in this file photo.

 Gretel Daugherty

Come this spring, North Fork Valley residents, including David Inouye, will enjoy the sight of fruit trees coming into bloom in that valley.

And as Inouye knows well, bumble bee queens will start emerging from hibernation underground, and along with subsequent generations of worker bees will play an important part in pollinating fruit trees and vegetable crops in the valley.