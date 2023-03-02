Come this spring, North Fork Valley residents, including David Inouye, will enjoy the sight of fruit trees coming into bloom in that valley.
And as Inouye knows well, bumble bee queens will start emerging from hibernation underground, and along with subsequent generations of worker bees will play an important part in pollinating fruit trees and vegetable crops in the valley.
“I personally and I as part of the community here, we’re all dependent upon the activity of those pollinators to create the fruits and the vegetables that we’ll enjoy the rest of the year,” he said.
Inouye is intimately familiar with the important role pollinators play both in agriculture and the natural environment. Now a professor emeritus in the Biology Department at the University of Maryland, he has been conducting research involving bees and wildflowers since the 1970s at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory outside Crested Butte. Now he will be helping out with a new, statewide study focused on learning more about native pollinating insects in the state, the role they play as pollinators, what changes they are experiencing and what management practices and policies could help protect them.
“I think there is ample evidence, unfortunately, that pollinator populations are suffering,” Inouye said.
He said that’s true both for introduced honeybees and many of Colorado’s nearly 1,000 species of native bees. In the case of most of those species, researchers have little idea how they’re doing, and in some cases where they’re found, and what their population sizes and trends are, he said.
“I think this is an opportune time for the state to be getting involved,” Inouye said. “I think the information that comes out of this will be very useful, giving us a better picture of how pollinator populations are doing in the state.”
The state study, commissioned by the Department of Natural Resources, will be conducted as directed by a bill that Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last year that appropriated nearly $180,000 for the work. It will be conducted by Colorado State University Extension, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History, in consultation with state and federal agencies, researchers and scientists such as Inouye, who was invited to participate, and land managers across the state. The law requires the study to be completed this year.
According to the bill’s preamble, besides being home to 946 native bee species, Colorado has 250 species of butterflies and more than 1,000 species of moths. They, and other insects such as wasps, beetles and flies, are essential for pollinating the majority of flowering plants in the state, the bill states. The Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that insect-pollinated crops contribute more than $300 million to the state’s economy, with many of those crops, such as melons, squash and pumpkins, depending on native pollinators.
Inouye said bee species nationally and in Colorado are declining in abundance. He pointed to a bumble bee species in the Pacific Northwest that is believed to have gone extinct.
“That’s one example of why we need to try and find some way to protect these bumble bee species,” he said.
He said that’s something he spends a lot of time thinking about. He said that last weekend he was involved in helping review grant proposals for research projects focused on how to protect bumble bees.
Inouye said factors such as climate change, habitat loss and the use of pesticides are contributing to pollinator losses. One big concern in the United States has been the use of neonicotinoids, a form of insecticide that Inouye said is applied by coating wheat, soybean and corn seeds and rubs off and gets into the environment, and also is contained in nectar and pollen. Neonicotinoids don’t usually kill pollinators outright but can change their behavior and negatively affect their health, and also can get into water and affect aquatic insects, he said.
He said use of neonicotinoids has been restricted in the European Union.
“I’m guessing that sometime in the next five or 10 years in this country neonicotinoids will go the same way as DDT,” he said, referring to the harmful insecticide that has been banned for use in the United States.
Inouye and other researchers have been working outside Crested Butte to document impacts of climate change on bumble bees, showing over the decades that bumble bees have been moving up in altitude when it comes to the habitat they use after their lower habitat got too hot. He also long has been tracking changes in when wildflowers bloom there and how many flowers there are as the climate changes, and a fellow scientist has been looking at how climate variations that impact wildflowers there affect bees.
Inouye said he also is involved in a national effort funded by the Department of Agriculture to try to establish a national monitoring plan for bee populations.
“I think it’s just another sign that both from the federal level and the state level, people are concerned enough about pollinator populations to start doing something about it, and trying to learn more about them, and figure out how best to monitor pollinator populations,” he said.