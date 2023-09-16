A herd of desert bighorn sheep graze in a field in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area west of Delta in August 2020. A recent lawsuit says the Bureau of Land Management has completed “very little” environmental review for livestock grazing permits in the conservation area, even in the case of permits that would affect bighorn sheep.
In this file photo from August 2020, a pair of desert bighorn sheep navigate a rocky section in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area west of Delta. One of the animals is wearing a tracking collar.
A new lawsuit accuses the Bureau of Land Management of often failing to do required environmental reviews of grazing permits in Colorado and other western states, particularly in areas in western Colorado and elsewhere where grazing can potentially impact species such as sage-grouse and bighorn sheep or occurs in national monuments or national conservation areas.
The suit was brought by attorneys at Advocates for the West on behalf of the Western Watersheds Project and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.