Conservation groups on Monday sued the U.S. Forest Service, saying its new management plan for the Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado rolls back protections in what is core habitat in Colorado for the Canada lynx and the Uncompahgre fritillary butterfly.
The groups — Defenders of Wildlife, The Wilderness Society, the San Luis Valley Ecosystem Council, San Juan Citizens Alliance, WildEarth Guardians and the Western Environmental Law Center — say in two suits that the Forest Service plan violates the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act and the Forest Service’s own regulations.
A spokesperson for the Rio Grande National Forest couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.
The Canada lynx, which takes advantage of oversized feet to run atop snow in pursuit of prey, including snowshoe hare, is federally listed as a threatened species. Colorado Parks and Wildlife began reintroducing the cat to Colorado in 1999, and now estimates its population in the state at 150 to 250. The lynx has spread to various locations in the state, having been found locally in the Grand Mesa area.
But the conservation groups say more than half the locations in the state where lynx are consistently found are in the Rio Grande National Forest, where the state released most of the lynx it reintroduced.
Although Parks and Wildlife has said the reintroduction has been a success, the conservation groups say the population in the state is in dire straits, with federal scientists predicting lynx may disappear from the state within decades.
“The Forest Service’s new plan has now opened the extremely important lynx habitat in the forest to logging, one of the biggest threats to the cat,” the groups say in their news release.
They cite climate change, snowmobiling and excess roads as other factors affecting lynx. They say that unlike in the Rio Grande National Forest, the Forest Service in its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests addresses winter recreation as part of a requirement for the Forest Service to address sustainable recreation in management plans.
ENDANGERED BUTTERFLY
The Uncompahgre fritillary butterfly is federally listed as endangered. It is found only in Colorado, near the headwaters of the Rio Grande, where it lives at more than 12,000 feet in elevation.
Five of its 11 known colonies are in the Rio Grande National Forest. The conservation groups point to threats including grazing, climate change and trampling from hikers as being among threats to the insect, and say the Forest Service is failing to adequately protect its habitat or regulate recreational uses appropriately.
“The Rio Grande Revised Forest Plan took a completely wrong turn by omitting protections for a range of imperiled species,” Adam Rissien with WildEarth Guardians said in the groups’ news release. “We were hopeful the Forest Service would have reversed course, but this plan still fails to restore or maintain habitat, not only for Canada lynx, but also the Rio Grande cutthroat trout, river otter, western bumblebee, bighorn sheep and the endangered Uncompahgre fritillary butterfly.”