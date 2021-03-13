Several western Coloradans, locally including Andrea Lopez of the Ute Water Conservancy District, have been selected for a task force intended to get more voices and a broader representation of people involved in updating the state’s water plan.
The 20 members of the Water Equity Task Force, to be managed by the Colorado Water Conservation Board, will meet over the next year “to better understand existing equity, diversity and inclusivity (EDI) challenges in Colorado water issues and inform the Colorado Water Plan,” the state Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Friday.
The water plan was completed in 2015 and sets out objectives and actions for meeting the state’s future water needs.
The state is working on completing an update of it in 2022.
“This Task Force is another important piece in creating a Colorado for all and will inform our Colorado Water Plan by ensuring that future efforts in planning for Colorado’s water future are increasingly inclusive,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.
Among other task force members are Sonja Chavez, general manager of the Upper Gunnison Water Conservancy District; Alina Luna, an English professor at Western Colorado University; and Manual Heart and Mel Baker, the respective chairmen of the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute tribes. Other members include college, local-government, environmental, agricultural, water and other representatives from around the state.
The group is tasked with presenting concepts for consideration in the water plan update. It also is to plan a public workshop, tentatively late this year, to involve more partners and voices in its effort, with details to be posted at https://engagecwcb.org/water-equity.
Polis issued an order last August regarding state action on equity, diversity and inclusion. Much of the order focused on equitable hiring, compensation and retention practices in the state workplace. It says an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace “is one where all employees and community partners, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, education, disability, socio-economic status, or any other identity, feel valued and respected.”
But the order extended beyond the workplace, saying in part, “Agencies shall respect and value life experiences from community residents to ensure that State agency staff hear diverse perspectives and actively build relationships with a goal of full participation. This includes involving community partners in decision-making from the beginning to end of projects, as well as measuring diversity and inclusion efforts on State boards and commissions appointed by the Governor’s Office.”
For Lopez, external affairs manager at Ute Water, the Grand Valley’s largest domestic water provider, inclusivity when it comes to the water plan includes geographical representation that ensures Western Slope interests have a say in the process.
“That is one of the reasons why I was so willing to be involved,” she said. “We see it in every industry. It’s hard sometimes for the Western Slope to get their voice in, regardless of what we’re talking about, whether it’s water or any other topic. We’re a small fish in a big pond, but we’re still over here.”
DNR spokesman Chris Arend said regional representation is a consideration when it comes to diversity in talking about the water plan, though he said the Western Slope already has pretty good representation when it comes to water boards and roundtable processes. He said the task force’s creation is a recognition that a lot of conversations on water issues in the state involve the same people.
“We have some great, excellent water folks in our state, but often there are other folks that could be part of the conversation as well that perhaps have not had a chance to weigh in or have a say or hear their perspectives, particularly around the water plan,” he said. “… The intent is to bring some of these additional voices into our water plan planning process.”
Arend said water impacts everyone in the state.