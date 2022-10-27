Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terra fined after COGCC inspector injured at well site

Gas Oil rigs 2 CPT 031419 (copy)
Buy Now

A gas and oil rig in Parachute. 

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has fined Terra Energy Partners $78,500 for rule violations at a Garfield County well pad where a state inspector was seriously injured when he fell into a concealed, 5-foot-deep trench at the site.

Under the administrative order by consent approved the commission Wednesday, the company will pay 10% as a fine, and cover the rest of the penalty amount by spending at least $70,650 on a “public project.” In this case that will entail plugging at least one orphaned well in Garfield, Mesa or Rio Blanco county, and/or performing other work at one or more orphaned sites.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred