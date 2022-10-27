The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has fined Terra Energy Partners $78,500 for rule violations at a Garfield County well pad where a state inspector was seriously injured when he fell into a concealed, 5-foot-deep trench at the site.
Under the administrative order by consent approved the commission Wednesday, the company will pay 10% as a fine, and cover the rest of the penalty amount by spending at least $70,650 on a “public project.” In this case that will entail plugging at least one orphaned well in Garfield, Mesa or Rio Blanco county, and/or performing other work at one or more orphaned sites.
Orphaned wells are ones where there isn’t money available to plug them and reclaim well pads, either from their owners, if those owners are even known, or from bonds or other forms of financial assurance associated with the owners. TEP and the state will work together to establish a priority list of wells to work on, according to the order approved Wednesday. The required spending on the work must occur by Sept. 1 of next year.
The order by consent represents a settlement between TEP and the state resolving the enforcement action rather than it going to a contested hearing before the commission.
According to the order, the enforcement action arose from work TEP was doing on a well pad it had bought from Ursa Resources in 2020. The site has 10 producing wells and four permitted wells that were never drilled. In late 2021, TEP began working to close and reclaim the surface cellars and conductors for two of the undrilled wells.
As part of that work, it did hydro-excavation work near each cellar to confirm the alignment of nearby flowlines, creating two holes, each about 8 inches wide, three feet long and five feet deep, outside the fenced part of the pad. The company marked each hole with a post and installed caution tape between the post and fence.
According to the order, COGCC staff conducted a routine inspection of the site on Jan. 5, and an inspector walking outside of the fenceline fell into one of the holes. Both holes had been covered by snow thanks to recent snowfall that resulted in snow drifting over them, and the caution tape had broken.
The inspector went to the Grand River Hospital and Medical Center in Rifle for treatment of his injuries.
Within two days of the accident, TEP had responded by installing ratchet straps around each hole and covering the holes with heavy-duty metal covers.
The Jan. 5 inspection also showed that TEP hadn’t covered the conductor cellars for the wells “to prevent access by wildlife or employees,” according to the order. The company backfilled the cellar sites and graded them by later the same month.
The enforcement action pertains to violations of rules requiring companies to ensure safety at locations, and to cover cellars. The COGCC applied a 20% aggravating factor in determining the fine amount for the safety violation because of the injury that resulted.
Commission members approved the order Wednesday on their consent agenda, without commenting on it, and a company official didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.