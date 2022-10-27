The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has fined Terra Energy Partners $78,500 for rule violations at a Garfield County well pad where a state inspector was seriously injured when he fell into a concealed, 5-foot-deep trench at the site.

Under the administrative order by consent approved the commission Wednesday, the company will pay 10% as a fine, and cover the rest of the penalty amount by spending at least $70,650 on a “public project.” In this case that will entail plugging at least one orphaned well in Garfield, Mesa or Rio Blanco county, and/or performing other work at one or more orphaned sites.