The largest oil and gas operator in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin has further expanded its holdings in the basin.
Terra Energy Partners has bought the Piceance Basin holdings of Grizzly Energy, which according to Grizzly’s website entail more than 900 wells south of Silt.
Terra closed on the assets March 1.
Terra now produces about 710 million cubic feet of gas a day from around 7,316 wells, Bryan Hotard of Terra told Garfield County commissioners Monday during operational updates the basin’s three leading gas producers provided to the commissioners.
Houston-based Terra formed in 2015 and obtained its core Piceance holdings the next year through a $910 million deal with WPX Energy.
Last year, a bankruptcy court approved Terra’s $60 million acquisition of Ursa Resources’ 579 wells and 41,000 net acres of oil and gas properties in the Piceance.
Grizzly itself is the outgrowth of bankruptcy proceedings. Its predecessor, Vanguard Natural Resources, went through two bankruptcies before emerging from the second with a changed name. The company continues to hold assets in other states.
The price of the Terra-Grizzly transaction wasn’t immediately available and may not be made public, as both companies are privately held rather than publicly traded firms.
Hotard said Monday Terra is currently working on assimilating its Ursa and Grizzly assets into its infrastructure and has no immediate plans to drill on them, though that could change depending on market conditions for oil and gas. In an announcement welcomed by local activist groups, Terra recently said it isn’t planning to pursue drilling at two pads where Ursa was hoping to drill in the community of Battlement Mesa. One of those pads was little more than 500 feet from homes.
Hotard said Monday Terra plans to continue its single-rig drilling program through the rest of this year. Michael Rynearson, vice president of operations at Caerus Oil and Gas, said Caerus plans to continue operating one rig in the basin throughout the year.
Caerus also has made a recent acquisition, buying what it calls the Greater Natural Buttes assets from Occidental Petroleum just across the Utah border from its Piceance holdings, in the Uinta Basin. Rynearson said Caerus doesn’t plan to operate a rig there this year.
Asked by Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky if it will be cheaper to drill in Utah than Colorado because of new rules and regulations in Colorado, Rynearson said Caerus should benefit from greater regulatory certainty in getting drilling permits in place in Utah as compared to Colorado. But he said from a cost perspective, Colorado’s new rules covering things such as air emission monitoring and testing of well integrity have more impact on its existing production and older well sites.
“There’s a lot of things that are impacting just our day-to-day operating costs from the rules — not so much our drilling costs yet,” he said.
Chris Clark, vice president of field operations at Laramie Energy, said commodity prices are primarily the reason the company isn’t currently drilling. But he said the company had considered bringing back a rig in July, but has pushed back that plan a bit due to uncertainty over the ability to get permits from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
Companies also are watching to see what becomes of a Biden administration general moratorium on drilling permits on federal land, currently due to expire later this month, and an indefinite moratorium on new leasing. Rynearson said Caerus previously lined up more than 200 federal drilling permits in anticipation of the Biden administration action, but he indicated that what the administration does in terms of permitting and leasing over the long term remains a concern for the company.
Caerus employs 113 people at its Parachute office, and 282 companywide. Laramie has 41 people working at its Grand Junction office, and 31 more in Denver.