DENVER — The Colorado House will pay tribute to one of its former members, Rep. Michael McLachlan, a Durango Democrat who served only two years before dying after a long illness in 2021 at the age of 75. His wife, Barbara, currently holds his seat.
■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1041, a measure that would prohibit wagers on simulcast greyhound racing. Real greyhound racing has long been banned in Colorado.
■ Tuesday: The House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee is to hear HB1065, a measure that would add school boards and special districts to the government entities subject to the state’s constitutional ethics law, and allow the state’s independent ethics committee to investigate complaints in those additional governmental entities.
■ Wednesday: The House Energy & Environment Committee is to hear HB1134, a bill that would require home warranty service contracts to allow homebuyers to convert gas appliances with electric ones.
■ Thursday: The House Energy & Environment Committee is to debate HB1127, a measure that would allow homeowners to use whatever forms of energy they like, including natural gas.
■ Next week: The Senate is to hear a bill to declare nuclear energy a clean energy source, while the House is to debate a measure that would prohibit the use of any voting system that potentially has wireless connectivity,.