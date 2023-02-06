This Week in the Legislature graphic

DENVER — The Colorado House will pay tribute to one of its former members, Rep. Michael McLachlan, a Durango Democrat who served only two years before dying after a long illness in 2021 at the age of 75. His wife, Barbara, currently holds his seat.

■ Today: The House Finance Committee is to hear HB1041, a measure that would prohibit wagers on simulcast greyhound racing. Real greyhound racing has long been banned in Colorado.