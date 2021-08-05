This article originally appeared in the June 7, 1991 edition of The Daily Sentinel.
Henry Preston Ruble, a Grand Junction man well-known in golfing circles, was killed by a bomb Thursday night in the parking lot of the Feed Lot Restaurant & Lounge. He was the second Grand Junction resident killed by a bomb this year.
Police have made no arrests in either of the fatal bombings or in a third bombing this year in which a Palisade man was injured.
Ruble, 43, and his wife, Suzanne, had gone to the Feed Lot, 118 Main St., for a late dinner, Ruble’s brother, Clyde, said this morning.
Suzanne, who wasn’t injured in the explosion, was in the driver’s seat of the couple’s truck and noticed a silver cylinder on the ground, Clyde Ruble said. Henry Ruble got out to see what it was and it exploded in his hand, killing him.
The explosion occurred about 10:30 p.m. Grand Junction Police Department investigators said they believe the bomb was similar to pipe bombs used in the two bombings earlier this year.
Acting Police Chief Marty Currie said today that it isn’t known if the three bombings are related.
Police remained at the scene of the explosion this morning. Cars and trucks that had been in the restaurant parking lot Thursday night were still there.
A red passenger car parked about 20 feet from Ruble’s pickup truck was spattered with debris from the blast.
The windshield of the Ruble pickup truck was shattered and coated with a filmy substance. There was a hole in the passenger door of the truck near the hinge side just below the window. The inside panel of the door was ripped away and dangling.
Guests at the Two Rivers Inn across First Street from the bomb scene said they heard the blast and knew it was a bomb.
“It was real loud,” said one guest staying in a second-floor room.
Henry Ruble’s death was the talk of pro shops at the Lincoln Park and Bookcliff Country Club golf courses, an undercurrent of tragedy on a sunny day in June.
Ruble, a carpet layer in business with his son, Eloy Vendeana, was part of the four-man team that won the 18-hole pro-am section of the Sports Page Classic golf tournament in May.
He was scheduled to tee off shortly after noon today in the Colorado West Amateur golf tournament at the country club.
“I just went with him to get his new golf shoes last Sunday,” Clyde Ruble said as he stood near the scene of the bombing this morning.
Doug Jones, Grand Junction city golf course superintendent, was one of Ruble’s teammates in last month’s golf tournament.
“He was always smiling, a real competitor,” Jones said. “He was definitely fun to play with.”
Dick Dierker, head pro at Lincoln Park, described Ruble as a “junior Chi Chi Rodriguez.” He was affable, easygoing and quick with a laugh.
“He was a golfing junkie,” Dierker said.
The Homebuilders’ Association of Northwestern Colorado had a regular dinner meeting at Two Rivers Convention Center, across Main Street from the Feed Lot, Thursday evening, said association staff member Pat Teck.
“I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary,” Teck said this morning.
About 50 people attended the dinner meeting, which began at 6pm and concluded by 9 pm.
Teck said she was the last to leave and only her car was in the lower parking lot when she left.
“We were done and gone by 9pm,” she said.
Investigators from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived this morning to assist the Grand Junction Police Department in its investigation.