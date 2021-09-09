This article originally ran in the February 20, 1992 edition of The Daily Sentinel.
The employer of a 29-year-old Grand Junction man arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of fatal pipe-bombings in 1991 knew for many months James Genrich was under the careful scrutiny of law-enforcement authorities.
Genrich also knew there was a chance investigators would pick him up soon. After being followed for months, Genrich said he noticed a decrease in the number of people tailing him, then last week realized it started to pick up again.
“I don’t see how he handled it as long as he did,” said Eriko Kendall, the owner of Suehiro Japanese Restaurant, 541 Main St., where Genrich worked since June 28, 1991. “When they started following him again recently he was more angry.”
Genrich was indicted by a Mesa County grand jury on 11 counts, including three first-degree murder charges, in the bombings that resulted in two deaths.
Kendall said that during the summer months, investigators would enter the restaurant, one by the front door and another by the back and watch Genrich work.
“I didn’t know who they were,” Kendall said. “Jimmy came up to me and said, ‘See those guys? They’re police officers.’ I would have never known. They just watched him all the time. Sometimes when he was leaving he would even stop and say something to them.”
Kendall said Genrich was a quiet man who seemed “a little slow” emotionally and had a temper.
Whenever Kendall would try to get someone to help Genrich, he would get angry, she said. But Kendall said Genrich’s temper never caused any problems, as he worked his way up from dishwasher to cook to waiter.
“He would yell at me and leave,” Kendall said. “Then a few days later he would come back and say he’s sorry. I always gave him his job back because he was a good person. He was very honest.”
Genrich is one of five children of James Genrich Sr. and Sheila Greenlee. Mrs. Greenlee declined to speak to reporters Wednesday, fearing it would jeopardize her son’s case.
James Sr., whose address in a 1989 court document was Milwaukee, could not be reached for comment.
According to the document, Greenlee and Genrich’s brother Raymond claim she and the children were physically abused by James Sr. while the family was still together.
James Jr. attended Grand Junction High School and lived in the city most of his life.
According to the indictment, James Jr. moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in the mid-1980s, and took electronics courses at a trade school. Genrich returned to Grand Junction off and on to visit family and friends, and in June of 1989 he returned to Grand Junction looking for work.
Genrich had few friends, spent most of his time alone or in his apartment 339 Ute Ave. Neighbors said they never had any problems with him and that he kept to himself.
Shortly before Genrich moved back to Grand Junction, a pipe bomb similar to those used in the 1991 bombings was found on April 14, 1989, in the LaCourt Motor Lodge at 120 S. First St.
Genrich, according to the indictment, fashioned a series of pipe bombs, each more powerful than its predecessor. The next one exploded on Feb. 14, 1991, in the parking area below Two Rivers Convention Center, injuring 48-year-old Dennis Lamb of Palisade.
The pipe bombs claimed their first life on March 5, 1991, when a bomb exploded in or below a van in which 12-year-old Maria Dolores Gonzales was sitting. Shrapnel from the blast pierced her heart and she died instantly.
Henry Preston Ruble died June 6, 1991, when he unknowingly picked up a bomb in front of his vehicle, which was in the parking lot of the Feed Lot Restaurant, 118 Main St.
Genrich appeared before Mesa County District Judge David Bottger Wednesday for an arraignment. The hearing was postponed until March 2, 1991, so that his attorney, Public Defender Bert Nieslanik, can review the evidence police and agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms presented to the grand jury in support of the indictment.
Nieslanik said she hadn’t had a chance to see the reports, but said based solely on information given by the district attorney’s office, a “grand jury would indict a ham sandwich.”
While authorities declined to comment on motives, Mesa County District Attorney Steve Erkenbrack said this morning that Genrich had been at some time employed as a dishwasher at Two Rivers Convention Center. He refused to say whether Genrich had been fired.
Feed Lot owner Terri Hanna said she had been interviewed by federal agents last year when they were piecing together the case. One possible motive agents investigated was that Genrich had applied for work at the restaurant and was turned down.
“I went over all of that with them during the summer,” Hannah said. “We didn’t have anything like that in our records.”
Genrich was being held in solitary confinement in the Mesa County Jail on $11 million bond this morning.