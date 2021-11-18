The following article appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1993 edition of The Daily Sentinel
Standoff may delay Genrich trial
Stacie Oulton
The standoff between federal agents and a religious fanatic in Waco, Texas could throw a long-distance kink into the five-week trial of accused pipe-bomber James Genrich.
District Attorney Steve ErkenBrack said some of the agents on his list of potential witnesses from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are involved in the Waco standoff.
If that situation erupted, problems with getting them as witnesses could arise.
“The ATF is trying to work with us,” he said. “Ath this point, while they’re in the standoff situation, it’s not a problem. But if that situation were to change, it may certainly have an effect.”
As many as 25 federal agents could testify in the case.
Genrich is charged with first-degree murder in the 1991 pipe-bombings that killed two Grand Junction residents. That year, the bureau said the bombings were its priority.
The Waco standoff also figured into the case when Genrich’s lead attorney, Roberta Nieslanik, asked potential jurors if the four agents killed in Waco would cause them to sympathize with agents testifying in Genrich’s trial.
The second day of jury selection revealed several themes that the two sides will play out during the trial.
Nieslanik used a box of tea as a prop to show potential jurors that they really needed to test the evidence - largely circumstantial - in the case and not just rely on what the box said on the outside.
She questioned jurors about why they thought tool mark identification was a science, while ErkenBrack asked if such identification was a reasonable concept to believe.
He also debunked the “Perry Mason syndrome” by telling jurors they could convict on circumstantial evidence alone.
Both sides said they intend to call eyewitnesses present when bombs exploded.
More of such witnesses have been found in the past three months, according to court documents.
Nieslanik and ErkenBrack have continued their sparring that characterized the hearings leading to the trial. The current battle stems from evidence in other bombing cases that Nieslanik wants brought to Greeley for Genrich’s defense.
Judge Nick Massaro admonished both attorneys for improperly bringing up sentencing issues during jury selection. Genrish faces a life sentence if convicted.