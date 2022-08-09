A tight U.S. Senate calendar between now and year’s end could complicate the chances of locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher or other candidates filling federal district judge openings in Colorado, as could a Republican takeover of the Senate next year, says an expert observer of the process.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., have recommended Gallagher and two other candidates, Sundeep K. “Rob” Addy, a partner in a Denver law firm, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews, to fill either of two openings that will be created next year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.