A tight U.S. Senate calendar between now and year’s end could complicate the chances of locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher or other candidates filling federal district judge openings in Colorado, as could a Republican takeover of the Senate next year, says an expert observer of the process.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., have recommended Gallagher and two other candidates, Sundeep K. “Rob” Addy, a partner in a Denver law firm, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews, to fill either of two openings that will be created next year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
Two active federal judges will transition to senior, part-time status. It’s up to President Joe Biden to nominate people to fill the vacancies.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who tracks judicial nominations nationwide, said that it’s pretty late for the Senate to get nominations confirmed this year, as there are already a lot of nominees up for consideration on the Senate floor, even if President Biden made nominations for the Colorado vacancies today.
“There’s a lot of people ahead of them. It’s going to be tough to get a hearing this year, just given the numbers,” he said.
He noted that the Senate has an August recess, returns to session after Labor Day, then adjourns again during the campaign season before the election. There’s then a lame-duck session that can offer an opportunity for nominations to be confirmed, but there might not be enough time for people to be nominated, get a hearing and a committee vote, and then a floor vote, all before the end of the year, he said.
He said he thinks Gallagher and the other two candidates recommended by the senators are well-qualified and seem to be mainstream nominees, but if the Republicans take control of the Senate next year they will be a lot stricter regarding what nominees are moved through. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that if Republicans control they would slow judicial nominee confirmations way down, as they did at the end of former President Barack Obama’s time in office, Tobias said.
“So there’s a lot at stake in the midterm elections that are coming,” he said.
POLITICAL MANEUVERING
The Senate confirmed Biden nominee and Denver lawyer Regina Rodriguez to fill a district judge vacancy in Colorado after she previously had been nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, but the Republican-controlled Senate at that time didn’t act on her nomination.
Biden has nominated, and the Senate has confirmed, two others to fill district judge vacancies in the state. They are Nina Wang, a former magistrate judge, and Charlotte Sweeney, a Denver lawyer who became the first openly LGBT woman to serve as a federal district court judge west of the Mississippi River.
Bennet and Hickenlooper had recommended all three of those nominees. They also had recommended Gallagher as one of two other candidates for the opening Wang ended up being nominated to fill.
Altogether, Colorado has eight active judges, including the chief judge. It also relies on senior and magistrate judges to handle caseloads.
The senators made their recommendations for the first of the two current Colorado vacancies in April, and recommended the same three candidates Wednesday for the second vacancy as well. Gallagher has declined to comment on being recommended for the two current vacancies.
A Bennet aide who spoke on condition of not being identified said Bennet and Hickenlooper moved quickly to recommend qualified candidates to Biden, and it’s hard to speculate when it comes to addressing the question of a tight timeline for Senate action to fill the vacancies.
“The timeline is really in the hands of the White House because the president has to make his decision, the White House has to make their decision, for (nominations) for both of those seats,” the aide said. “... To be honest I think it’s really hard to speculate because we just don’t know when the president will make a decision.”
Tobias said Biden has moved fast as president to fill judicial vacancies, getting 74 people nominated and confirmed so far. He said that not since the administration of President Carter were so many people appointed in the first year of a presidency, and appointments have continued to come fast. While the administration of former President Donald Trump got a lot of new judges nominated and confirmed, it wasn’t as organized and didn’t start as fast, unlike Biden, who drew on his experience serving many years as a senator, Tobias said.
TWO MORE VACANCIES
The two vacancies in Colorado pertain to Judge Raymond P. Moore, who is scheduled to shift to senior status on June 20, 2023, and Judge William Martínez, who will take on senior status on Feb. 10, 2023. It’s possible their positions won’t be filled before they stop working as active judges. Tobias said it happens sometimes that courts end up short on judges, but it’s not ideal, adding that he believes Colorado already needs more judges.
The federal district court clerk in Colorado has told The Daily Sentinel the district could use at least two more district judges.
Bennet and Hickenlooper in December introduced a bill that would add three. Bennet’s office says the last time Congress authorized a new judgeship in Colorado was 1984, and since then the state’s population has grown 81%, and currently the average weighted caseload per judge in the district is well above the national average.
Tobias said if new judges aren’t confirmed before the vacancies are created, it would mean the court would rely more on senior and magistrate judges to help handle cases.
Tobias said he thinks Biden is trying to counter the kinds of people who Trump appointed to fill vacancies, and is doing a pretty good job at that, particularly at the appellate level.
At the district court level, ideology matters less than the ability to manage dockets and move along cases, he said. He said magistrate judges tend to be “classic compromise candidates” who have lots of experience, are generally not very political, know courts and dockets and district judges, and are appointed by those judges to their positions.
Gallagher also has previously worked locally as a prosecutor and currently does some criminal defense work because his magistrate job is part-time.
“He has lots of relevant experience,” Tobias said.