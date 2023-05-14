Before this month, train safety in general, not to mention specifically when it comes to the prospect of 35, two-mile-long trains loaded with crude oil traveling through the Grand Valley each week, wasn’t much on Jessica Washkowiak’s radar.
“It’s definitely on my radar now for sure,” she said this week.
Washkowiak and her family had to briefly evacuate their home at their organic farm in the Palisade area the night of May 2 because of a fire involving a train car full of railroad ties.
Responding firefighters extinguished the fire and it caused no injuries, but Washkowiak thinks about what might have been, had the fire spread from the one car to others.
“Right next to it were tankers filled with who knows what. There’s no way of knowing what could have happened,” she said.
“... People need to take these accidents seriously because the ... rail goes through our entire valley and it could be anywhere from east to west that this stuff can happen.”
She would like to see less hazardous material traveling through the valley, and is worried about the opposite possibly happening based on the proposal for large-scale shipping of oil produced in northeast Utah.
“If there’s more trains, there’s more incidents, more accidents. It’s just what comes along with it,” she said.
ADEQUACY OF REVIEW AT ISSUE
The prospect of large shipments of waxy crude oil from northeastern Utah traveling through western Colorado has been perhaps just a small or nonexistent blip on the radar for many people in Mesa County. But it has been a glaring concern for communities and governments to the east, as well as for some federal and state elected officials and some conservationists.
Just this month, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., heard arguments over legal challenges to the federal Surface Transportation Board’s approval of the 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway. That railway would connect the basin to the Union Pacific rail line near Kyune, Utah, giving it access to the national rail network and refineries such as those on the Gulf Coast.
Conservation groups say the board violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to consider the estimated additional 14.7 million gallons a day of new oil production that the proposed railway will facilitate, the 53 million tons per year of carbon dioxide that would be added to the atmosphere from burning the oil, and the increased risk of fires and oil spills along the rail route through Colorado, particularly along the Colorado River.
The appeals court also is considering a challenge to the board’s action by Eagle County. Glenwood Springs, Minturn, Red Cliff, Avon, Vail, Chaffee County, Boulder County, Lake County, Pitkin County and Routt County last fall filed a legal brief in support of Eagle County.
Among their concerns are spills that could contaminate a river relied on for drinking water, recreation and environmental values, and the potential for train accidents sparking crippling wildfires. A 2020 wildfire in Glenwood Canyon caused an extended closure of Interstate 70 and led to later flooding and debris flows that caused additional closures of the highway.
The new Utah railway would go through national forest in Utah, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, both Colorado Democrats, have called on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to delay Forest Service authorization of a permit for the project until a supplemental review is conducted to better evaluate the project’s impacts on Colorado’s communities and environment.
“This review is especially critical in light of the recent train derailment and environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, which has laid bare the threat of moving hazardous materials by rail,” Bennet and Neguse wrote to Vilsack in March.
That derailment involved toxic and flammable substances, forced evacuations and resulted in contaminants fouling the air, soils and creeks.
Bennet and Neguse likewise have called on the Environmental Protection Agency to do further review of the Utah project to account for the full risks to Colorado. And the two, and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., have written to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with concerns about the possibility of the department approving tax-exempt private activity bonds to enable financing for a project they consider risky both financially and to Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also raised similar concerns in a letter to Buttigieg, writing that such bonds “should benefit the public and prioritize moving people, not goods for a private industry actor.”
A bipartisan group of Western Slope lawmakers also wrote to Buttigieg and Vilsack in opposition to the rail project. Those signing the letter were House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon; Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs; Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango; and Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
The railway project is an initiative involving a public-private partnership, with the public partner being the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition in Utah. Keith Heaton, the coalition’s executive director, said the project, currently estimated to cost $2 billion to $2.5 billion, would allow for what’s now “pretty much an isolated empire” to compete with the rest of the country and world when it comes to transporting goods and products.
Currently, the only way out of the basin is over two-lane highways traversing mountain passes, he said. The primary product historically shipped from the region has been waxy crude oil trucked to refineries in the Salt Lake City area, Heaton said.
The new railway’s access to the national rail network would better allow for oil to be shipped to other refineries, such as on the Gulf Coast.
Heaton said some of the basin’s crude already is being trucked to a terminal where it can be loaded onto trains for shipment to other refineries besides those in the Salt Lake City area. Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas trade association, said by email that some of the basin’s oil already is shipped through Colorado.
Heaton said crude oil shipments would pay for the railroad but it would be open to shipping to any type of commodity. He said the coalition has received a fair amount of interest from industries wanting to expand or do business in the region that is currently hindered by transportation constraints.
“This is a common-carrier line that will tremendously impact and help the people in the Uinta Basin,” he said.
He said it’s expected that in the long-term, the project will result in $100 million a year in increased tax revenues in the Uinta Basin.
Currently the waxy crude shipped from the basin to the local refineries is heated and shipped in a liquid form in the trucks. But Heaton said the intention is that the rail cars carrying the crude wouldn’t be heated, both for economic and safety reasons. Instead it would be shipped as a solid, meaning that on the off chance anything is spilled from a container it would be in a waxy rather than liquid form, and also would be easier to clean up, for example floating in water rather than dispersing, Heaton said.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Wendy Park, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity who represented the group in the appeals court hearing, said the rail shipments would be clearly dangerous. She said studies indicate that an explosion would disperse little globules of waxy crude that would hard to clean up.
She said the waxy crude is “highly flammable. It’s toxic. I mean, it’s essentially oil.”
One concern her group has raised is potential impacts to endangered fish in places such as Mesa County should there be a spill that reaches the Colorado River.
She said that if the project goes forward, at least 10 to 11 trains per day would be going through Colorado, half loaded and headed east, the other half returning to Utah.
The brief filed by Colorado governments in support of Eagle County says the Surface Transportation Board’s environmental impact statement indicates that 90% of the new railway’s loaded trains will travel east, with the Union Pacific Railroad route from Kyune to Denver being the only practical route heading east. The board’s analysis predicts that the downline study area, including Glenwood Canyon, will see roughly one new rail accident each year because of the project.
“Where railcars holding combustible crude oil are involved, one accident — or even one spark — is enough to cause far more catastrophic consequences than the havoc wreaked by the Grizzly Creek Fire,” the brief says.
While not all accidents would necessarily cause spills, Park said the environmental impact statement predicts one spill occurring every four years between Kyune and Denver related to the project.
Park said the carbon dioxide emissions if all the project oil is burned would comprise nearly 1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
MEETING THE DEMAND
Heaton said his coalition is sensitive to those who have environmental concerns about fossil fuels, but for the foreseeable future those fuels are a big part of the global economy. He thinks it’s better for national security and independence for the basin’s waxy crude to be refined in American so less oil us imported from abroad.
“I think we have a very viable market alternative here that’s good for everyone in the world,” he said.
Sgamma, with the Western Energy Alliance, said in her email, “Obviously, since Coloradans use it every day, oil is shipped from many different places into, out of, and all throughout Colorado already. Rail transport is safer per mile traveled than truck transport. Politicians like Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper are glomming onto the Ohio rail disaster that had nothing to do with oil and scaring people into thinking the transport is not safe. They’re also putting at risk the Ute Indian Tribe’s ability to find a wider market for their product, since much of the oil comes from tribal lands and is a primary source of revenue for the Tribe.”
County commissioners in Garfield County, who have been long supportive of local natural gas development, haven’t taken an official position on the Uinta railway proposal, but some of them indicated in a recent meeting with the New Castle Town Council that they don’t have the concerns other Western Slope entities do about it. They did later support efforts by that council to get trains to reduce the speeds at which they travel through New Castle, however.
Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky pointed this week to the fact that oil tankers already go through the county, and he thinks the risk of truck wrecks involving oil headed to Salt Lake City is probably higher than the risk of a train derailment. Jankovsky said the opposition to the rail project is “fear-based, ‘what if this happens in the future, the sky is falling,’ “ and added that he doesn’t know if the ulterior motive of the opposition is opposition to oil and gas development. But he added, “I don’t have huge concern about” the project, and he said he doesn’t oppose oil and gas development in the Uinta Basin.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis told The Sentinel this week in an email that additional capacity on the railroad to transfer crude oil to the Gulf Coast creates risk, which “should absolutely be scrutinized as our rivers and natural resources are vitally important to us” on the Western Slope.
“However, few people are talking about the benefits to the community or the reduced risk elsewhere,” Davis said. “If more oil gets transferred via rail, that will translate into fewer oil tankers on our highways, less road maintenance, and safer roads for commuters.
“Rail is far more environmentally friendly than its equivalent of hundreds of semi-trucks on the road. Better access to crude oil and additional supply to the market is what our economy and national security need.”
Grand Junction City Council member Abe Herman said in an interview this week that the Uinta train proposal isn’t something council has discussed.
“I’m not sure it’s within the purview of City Council specifically,” he said.
Herman said the council has a lot to work on in the city and he doesn’t think oversight of national railroad networks is something that often happens at a municipal level. He said that, speaking for himself and not on behalf of council as a whole, he thinks the concerns people have about the oil-train issue are fair ones to have, but he added, “I think the question of whether the appropriate regulatory bodies are doing their job on it is the main question to be asked.”