Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Riverfront Trail is closed. Follow detour around construction activities.
Lorey Drive Improvement Project: Lorey Drive is west of First Street. Residents and Associates in Behavioral Counseling clients should use West Wellington Avenue. Monumental Dental should use the temporary entrance off First Street. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: First Street will be closed at night from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, from 8 p.m. –5:30 a.m. A detour route will be in place. First Street is open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. with no delays anticipated. Completion of night work will be Friday. Asphalt patching and cleanup will start the following week.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction takes place from Canary Land to Dressell Drive. Expect single-lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.
12 Road, North of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic. A detour route will be in place. The road will open on evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to through traffic. A detour route will be in place. The road will open on evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July.
2524 G Road Utility Construction, Private Development: Work takes place Monday through Wednesday. G Road will be closed to through traffic from 25 Road to 25 1/2 Road. A detour route will be in place.
718 Horizon Drive Road Repair, Ute Water: Work takes place Wednesday through Friday. Expect delays on Horizon Drive from G Road to Interstate 70.