Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed until early April. Follow the detour around construction activities.
Lorey Drive Improvement Project: Lorey Drive is closed west of First Street. Residents and Associates in Behavioral Counseling should use West Wellington Avenue. A temporary entrance for Monumental Dental is off of First Street. Anticipated completion is mid-April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: First Street will be closed from 8 p.m.–5:30 a.m. from North Avenue to Grand Avenue. A detour route will be in place. First Street will be open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. with no delays anticipated. Completion of night work will be April 16. Asphalt patching and cleanup will start the following week.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction takes place from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect single-lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m. –7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.
12 Road North of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic with a detour route in place. The road will open on evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July.
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to through traffic with a detour route in place. The road will open on evenings and weekends. Anticipated completion is early July.