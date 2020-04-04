Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: Northbound Fifth Street traffic will be reduced to one narrow lane on Monday. Flaggers will assist motorists. Expect delays. No wide loads allowed on Monday only. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. All northbound lanes will reopen by Tuesday.
n Utility Construction, 31 Road between D½ Road and E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Riverside Pedestrian/Bicycle Trail Repair West of Fifth Street Bridge: Approximately 2,000 feet of trail along various locations will be under construction. Use the detour. Anticipated completion is April.
n New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Trucks will be turning onto and off of 27 Road. Anticipated completion is November.
n Annual Spring Cleanup: Continues this week starting on the south of North Avenue and on Orchard Mesa and the Redlands. Use caution in areas where crews are working.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Bridge Replacement Project, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday. Access is provided for local residents. A detour is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Because of unforeseen circumstances, Orchard Avenue will be closed one more week. A detour route is in place.
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.