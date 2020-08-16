Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Projects: Elm Avenue from 18th Street to 23rd Street and D Road from 10th Street to 12th Street. Streets may be closed to through traffic. Detour routes will be in place. Expect delays.
n Lunch Loop Trailhead Improvement Project: Watch for shoulder work along Monument Road and for trucks turning off and onto Monument Road. Speed limit is reduced through the work zone. Minimal delays expected.
n Fire Station 6, 731 27 Road: Storm sewer construction will require the west side of 27 Road at Pacific Drive to be closed Monday and Tuesday. Pacific Drive residents will have access from Kimberly Drive.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Grand Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street: Grand Avenue has a westbound lane shift. Both Ninth Street and 10th Street are closed at Grand Avenue. Use caution through the construction zone. Anticipated completion is Aug. 26
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: Minor construction activities continue adjacent to the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. Parking for the playground is open, but the location has moved to the north side of the bike park. Expect continuous changes to the access and parking through the summer.
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Minor construction activities have begun around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. The asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, has been removed. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, will remain. Expect small detours around construction activities through September. Anticipated completion is June.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Orchard Avenue sewer line repair from 28 3/4 Road to 29 Road, Mesa County: Flaggers will direct alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Two-lane traffic returns overnight and on weekends.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 29 2/3 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday –Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation – Clifton Sanitation District: Work is on 32 Road from F Road to F 1/4 Road. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: Rice Street is closed from Broadway to White Avenue. Sheriff’s Department access is provided. White Avenue will have alternating one-lane traffic from Rice Street to North First Street. An alternate route is advised.