Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Project: Construction continues this week along 14th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. Delays can be expected.
n Asphalt Overlay Program: Shouldering/raising manholes/raising valve boxes will take place in the 27 Road/B Road area, Horizon Avenue, Centauri Drive area, G Road area and 23 Road. Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized.
n Lunch Loop Trail head Improvement Project: Watch for shoulder work along Monument Road and for trucks turning off of and onto the road. Speed limit is reduced through work zone. Minimal delays can be expected. The westbound bike lane (heading into the Monument) will remain open. The eastbound bike lane will be closed.
n 12th Street Fiber Optic Construction, Fire Station 6: Shoulder work will take place along the west side of 12th Street from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road. Use caution through the construction zone. Delays will be minimal.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Grand Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street: Grand Avenue has an eastbound lane shift. Ninth Street and 10th Street are closed at Grand Avenue. Use caution through the construction zone.
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: Minor construction activities have begun adjacent to the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway will remain open. Parking for the bicycle playground will be open, but the location will be moved to the north side of the bike park. Expect ongoing changes to the access and parking for the bike park throughout the rest of the summer.
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Minor construction activities have begun around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. The existing asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, will be permanently removed. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, will remain open. Expect small detours around construction activities beginning this month through September. Work will continue through June.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Orchard Avenue sewer line repair, from 28 3/4 Road to 29 Road, Mesa County: Flaggers will direct alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. An alternate route is advised. There will be two-lane traffic nights and weekends.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project, Clifton Sanitation District: Work is on 32 Road, south of F Road to Interstate 70 Business Loop and 311/2 Road from F1/2 Road to F Road. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.