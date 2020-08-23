Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Projects: Elm Avenue, 18th Street to 23rd Street and D Road, 10th Street to 12th Street. Streets may be closed to through traffic with detour routes in place. Expect delays.
n 731 27 Road — Fire Station No. 6: On Wednesday, there will be alternating one-lane traffic along 27 Road. Expect delays.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Lorey Drive, north of West Middle School, off of First Street: Shoulder work and possible street closures will be utilized when needed. Access for residents will be maintained. Use caution through the construction zone. Anticipated completion is early September.
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities are taking place around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. The asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, has been removed. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, remains open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
n Lead Water Service Elimination Project, Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to North Avenue: Expect northbound and southbound lane closures and short delays throughout the week.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 29 1/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation, Clifton Sanitation District: Work is on F Road from 31 Road to 32 Road and F1/2 Road from 31 Road to 32 Road. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: White Avenue is closed from Rice Street to First Street. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised.