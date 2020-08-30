Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Fire Station No. 6, 731 27 Road: Asphalt patching will take place Monday. Expect delays and alternating one-lane traffic along 27 Road at Pacific Drive.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Lorey Drive, north of West Middle School and west of First Street: Shoulder work will include possible street closures when needed. Access for residents is maintained. Use caution in the construction zone. Anticipated completion is early September.
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. The asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, has been removed. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, remains open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
n Lead Water Service Elimination Project, Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to North Avenue: Expect closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes throughout the week. Short delays can be expected. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 29 1/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation, Clifton Sanitation District: Work is on F Road from 31 Road to 32 Road and F 1/2 Road from 31 Road to 32 Road. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: White Avenue is closed from Rice Street to First Street. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised.