Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Projects: Elm Avenue, 18th Street to 23rd Street; and D Road, 10th Street to 12th Street. Expect delays. Streets may be closed to through traffic and detour routes will be in place.
n Lunch Loop Trailhead Improvement Project: Minimal delays expected. Watch for shoulder work along Monument Road and for trucks turning off and on Monument Road. Speed limit is reduced through the work zone. The westbound bike lane going into the Monument is open. The eastbound bike lane is closed.
n 12th Street Fiber Optic Construction, Fire Station 6: Shoulder work is taking place along the west side of 12th Street from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road. Use caution through the construction zone. Delays will be minimal
n Safe Routes to School Project: Grand Avenue, from Ninth Street to 10th Street. Westbound Grand Avenue has a lane shift. Ninth Street and 10th Street are closed at Grand Avenue. Use caution in the construction zone.
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: Minor construction activities have begun adjacent to the bicycle playground. Access to the park from Riverside Parkway remains open. Parking is open, but the location has moved to the north side of the park. Expect continuous changes to the access and parking through the summer.
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Minor construction activities have begun around the bicycle playground and access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. The asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, has been removed. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, is open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Orchard Avenue sewer line repair from 283/4 Road to 29 Road, Mesa County: Flaggers will direct alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Two-lane traffic will be maintained at night and on weekends.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project: 311/2 Road, from F1/2 Road to F Road, and F 1/2 Road from 31 to 31 1/2 Road, Clifton Sanitation District. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Rice Street, Xcel Energy: Rice Street is closed from Broadway to White Avenue. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office access is provided. White Avenue will have alternating one-lane traffic from Rice Street to North First Street. An alternate route is advised.