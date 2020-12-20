Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. No vehicle access is allow on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail may be closed at times. Follow well-marked detour around construction activities
City wide Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late December.
Hale Avenue, Utility Work: Hale Avenue will be closed from Park Avenue to Lawrence Avenue. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is mid to late December.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. Alternate route advised. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with well-marked detour route in place. Resident access will be maintained. Alternate route advised Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is Dec. 31.
ADA Ramps Phase III (Redlands), Mesa County: From Monday to Wednesday, work will comprise a closure of the westbound right lane on Broadway (Colorado Highway 340) from High Pointe Drive to Canary Lane and westbound traffic transitions into the center turn lane from Manzana Drive to W Scenic Drive. All intersections will maintain public access. Expect intermittent flagging during construction. Work is tentatively scheduled based on weather conditions.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction will take place from Canary Lane to Dressle Drive. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single lane closures. Working hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.