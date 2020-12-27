Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
- Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway will remain open. No vehicle access is allowed south on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail may be closed at times. Follow well-marked detour around construction activities.
- Hale Avenue, Utility Work: Hale Avenue is closed from Park Avenue to Lawrence Avenue. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late December.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
- E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised.
- 33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with well-marked detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is Jan. 31.
- Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction continues from between Canary Lane to Dressle Drive. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.