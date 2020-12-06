Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. Riverfront Trail may be closed at times. Follow the well-marked detour around construction activities.
City-wide annual Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late December.
Hale Avenue, Utility Work: Hale Avenue will be closed from Park Avenue to Lawrence Avenue with a detour route in place. Anticipated completion is mid- to late December
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate is route advised. Work hours are 7 a.m–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is Dec. 31.
ADA Ramps Phase III, Mesa County: Weather permitting, work from Dec. 7–11 will include a westbound right lane closure on Riverside Parkway and U.S. Highway 50 off ramp and a westbound right lane closure on Main Street from 24th Court to 21st Street. All intersections will maintain public access. Expect intermittent flagging during construction.
Colorado Highway 340 Culvert Project, CDOT: Work is scheduled to begin Thursday and is expected to last until mid-June. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single-lane closures. The bike path will have occasional stops with possible dismount and walking your bike through the work. Normal working hours will be 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday.