Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground and access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. Riverfront Trail will be closed for six weeks, beginning Monday. Follow detour route around construction activities.
Ridges Irrigation Replacement Project: Crews are replacing the irrigation line along Valley View Way and West Valley Circle. Resident access is maintained. Anticipated completion is early April.
Palisade Street Culvert Replacement: Palisade Street is closed to through traffic from Unaweep Avenue to and U.S. Highway 50. Access 1941 Palisade Street and Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital from the highway. All other access must be from Unaweep Ave. Anticipated completion is Wednesday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel
F Road and 34 Road Culvert Replacement Project, Mesa County Construction Division: F Road will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday. A detour will be in place. F Road will be open to through traffic every Saturdays through Mondays. Anticipated completion is March 26.
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: Construction is scheduled to start Monday. Side street access may be limited. Business access will remain open. Flaggers will assist motorists. Expect delays. Anticipated completion -is early April.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction will take place between Canary Lane and Dressell Drive. Expect single lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power. Expect delays and possible alternating one lane traffic through the work zone. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.