Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. Riverside Drive is closed south of Hale Avenue. No vehicle access is allowed south of Hale Avenue. Riverfront Trail will be closed. Follow the marked detour around construction activities.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a marked detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
n 331/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D1/2 Road to E1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a marked detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. Alternate route advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is Jan. 31.
n Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction will take place from Canary Lane to Dressle Drive. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single lane closures. Working hours are from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
n G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 261/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect delays and possible alternating one lane traffic through the work zone. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.