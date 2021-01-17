Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. Riverfront Trail is closed. Follow the detour around construction activities.
n Ridges Irrigation Replacement Project: Crews begin replacing the irrigation line along Valley View Way & West Valley Circle on Tuesday. Resident access will be maintained. Anticipated completion is early April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures and a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
n 33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is Jan. 31.
n Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction is taking place from Canary Lane to Dressle Drive. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single lane closures. Working hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
n G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.
n Eastbound Riverside Parkway from Ninth Street to 12th St., Monitor Well Sampling, Navvaro Research & Engineering: Weather permitting, eastbound Riverside Parkway will be closed on Tuesday, from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Follow the detour.