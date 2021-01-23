Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive south of Hale Avenue.
Ridges Irrigation Replacement Project: Crews are replacing the irrigation line along Valley View Way and West Valley Circle. Resident access is maintained. Anticipated completion is early April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m. –5 p.m. Monday– Friday. Anticipated completion is Jan. 31.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction is taking place from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single-lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.