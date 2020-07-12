Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Chip/Fog Seal Program: Weather permitting, fog sealing will take place. Expect possible short-term street closures with moderate traffic delays.
Sunday: 243/4, Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 Frontage Road to U.S. Highway 6&50, east side of Splish Splash; 22 Road, from U.S. Highway 6&50 to H Road; South Commercial Drive and South Westgate Drive, north of West Pinyon Avenue; Commerce Boulevard, from 25 Road to Patterson Road; West Mesa Court, west of 25 Road; Industrial Boulevard, 25 Road to 241/2 Road.
Monday: Interlochen Court, east of Fountainhead Boulevard; Lake Park Court/Drive, off Fountainhead Boulevard; Lochwood Way/Court, Merganser Drive and Wigeon Drive, from Lake Park Drive to Fountainhead Boulevard; 243/4 Road, from G Road to Grand Valley Canal; Payton Court west of 243/4 Road; Roaring Fork Drive, from 243/4 Road to Monument View Drive; Monument View Drive, north of Cimarron Drive; Cimarron Drive, from 243/4 Road and Monument View Drive; North Valley Drive, from Cimarron Drive to Roaring Fork Drive
n Waterline Replacement Project: Construction will take place this week along 14th Street, from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. Delays can be expected
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Concrete removal and replacement/manhole adjustments will take place in the 22 Road area; asphalt milling night work will be on Foresight Circle; and asphalt paving night work will be on G Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to 23 Road, 23 Road from G Road to the viaduct over Interstate 70 and in the Interstate Avenue area. Traffic delays can be expected, with rolling lane closures.
n Lunch Loop Trail head Improvement Project: Watch for shoulder work along Monument Road. The speed limit is reduced through the work zone. Minimal delays expected this week
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street, from Ute Avenue to Pitken Avenue: 11th Street is closed to through traffic and there is no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: The playground will be closed for reconstruction beginning Monday with no access from the Riverfront Trail. Access to the Dos Rios Drive parking area, off Riverside Parkway, will also be closed during construction. Anticipated completion is late July.
n 12th Street Fiber Optic Construction, Fire Station 6: Watch for shoulder work this week along the west side of 12th Street, from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road. Use caution through construction zone. Delays will be minimal.