Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Project: Construction will continue this week along 14th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. Delays can be expected.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Includes shouldering/raising manholes/raising valve boxes in the 27 Road and B Road area, Horizon Avenue, Centauri Drive area, Interstate Avenue area, and 23 Road. Asphalt Paving night work in the Interstate Avenue area and Colex Drive area. Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures.
n Lunch Loop Trailhead Improvement Project: Watch for shoulder work along Monument Road and for trucks turning off and on to the road. Speed limit is reduced through work zone. Minimal delays can be expected. The westbound bike lane heading into the monument will remain open. The eastbound bike lane will be closed.
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street, from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street is closed to through traffic. There is no alley access.
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: The playground will be closed during the reconstruction, with no access from the Riverfront Trail. Access to the Dos Rios Drive parking area off Riverside Parkway, will also be closed during construction.
n 12th Street Fiber Optic Construction, Fire Station No. 6: Shoulder work will take place along the west side of 12th Street from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road. Use caution through construction zone. Delays will be minimal.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Grand Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street: There will be a Grand Avenue westbound lane shift and both northbound Ninth Street and 10th Street will be closed at Grand Avenue. Use caution through construction zone.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Orchard Avenue sewer line repair from 283/4 Road to 29 Road, Mesa County: Flaggers will direct alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. Alternate route advised. Two-lane traffic maintained at night and on weekends.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.