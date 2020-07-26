Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Waterline Replacement Project: Construction will continue this week along 14th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. Delays can be expected.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized on shouldering/raising manholes/raising valve boxes in the 27 Road/B Road area, Horizon Avenue, Centauri Drive area, Interstate Avenue area, 23 Road; asphalt paving (night work) on the Colex Drive area and 22 Road area; and guardrail replacement on Mariposa Drive and Ridges Boulevard.
n Lunch Loop Trailhead Improvement Project: Shoulder work will take place along Monument Road with trucks turning off of and on to Monument Road. Speed limit is reduced through work zone. Minimal delays can be expected. The westbound bike lane (heading toward the monument) will remain open. The eastbound bike lane will be closed.
n Dos Rios Bicycle Playground: The playground is closed during reconstruction, with no access from the Riverfront Trail. Access to the Dos Rios Drive parking area off Riverside Parkway, will also be closed during construction. Anticipated completion is late July.
n 12th Street Fiber Optic Construction, Fire Station 6: Shoulder work will take place along the west side of 12th Street from Horizon Drive to Patterson Road. Use caution through construction zone. Delays will be minimal.
n Safe Routes to School Project, Grand Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street: Grand Avenue has a westbound lane shift. Both northbound Ninth Street and 10th Street are closed at Grand Avenue. Use caution through the construction zone.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Orchard Avenue sewer line repair from 283/4 Road to 29 Road, Mesa County: Flaggers will direct alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. An alternate route is advised. Two-lane traffic will returned at night and on weekends.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, CDOT: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Line Rehabilitation Project on E1/2 Road from 311/2 Road to 313/4 Road, Clifton Sanitation District: Expect lane closures and this week on E1/2 Road by Central High School. An alternate route is advised.
n Utility Construction on E1/2 Road from 32 Road to 321/2 Road, Clifton Sanitation District: Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
n 22 Road and I Road Utility Construction, Ute Water: The 22 Road and I Road intersection will be closed Monday–Thursday with a detour route in place.