Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
n Chip Seal Program
Monday: South Camp from South Broadway to Rimrock
Tuesday: West Independent Avenue from U.S. Highway 6&50 Frontage Road to 24 ¾ Road; H Road from 26½ Road to 27¼ Road; 27 Road from H Road to I-70 overpass; G Road from 23 Road to 23½ Road; G Road from 24½ Road to 25 Road.
Wednesday: 24¾ Road north of U.S. Highway 6&50; 22 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to H¼ Road; H Road from 22 Road to 21½ Road; 23 Road from U.S. Highway 6&50 to G Road;
Thursday: West Pinyon Ave. from 25 Road to 25½ Road; E. & W. Crete Circle north of W. Pinyon Ave.; S. Commercial Drive and S. Westgate Drive north of Pinyon Ave.; Inland Ave. from 25 Road to 25½ Road; Northgate from 25 Road to 25½ Road; Weslo Ave. from 25 Road to Northgate Drive; Industrial Court east of 25 Road.
Expect possible short-term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. Alternate routes are advised.
n Waterline reconstruction project: Construction will begin later this week at 14th Street and Ute Avenue. Delays can be expected.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized. Weather permitting activities will include:
n Concrete Removal and Replacement /Manhole Adjustments: Colex Drive Area and 22 Road Area.
n Asphalt Milling: Night work will take place on Foresight Circle, Interstate Avenue Area, Colex Drive Area.
n Asphalt Paving:
Horizon Drive — 26½ Road to 12th St; G Road to U.S. Highway 6&50 to 23 Road.; 23 Road to G Road to Bridge over I-70; Market St. to Patterson Road to F½ Road.
Traffic Delays can be expected. Rolling Lane Closures will be utilized.
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street is closed to through traffic with no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.