Road closures and maintenance project may affect traffic this week
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is July .
City Streets Annual Chip Seal/Fog Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Chip sealing will take place in the vicinity of the Ridges and Monument Road, Tuesday through Thursday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
South Rim Drive and Kansas AvenueReconstruction Project, Redlands: Expect delays and intermittent lane closures on South Rim Drive from Redlands Parkway to 23 Road and on Kansas Avenue, south of South Rim Drive. Access for residents is maintained. Anticipated completion is mid-July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work takes place from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Expect ongoing daytime utility work with intermittent lane closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
Patterson Roadfrom 27½Road to 28 Road, Utility Construction: Work will be from noon–7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Expect intermittent lane closures on Patterson Road with traffic delays. An alternate route is advised.
1699 M RoadCulvert Replacement, Mesa County: M Road will be closed west of 17 Road starting Tuesday. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Thursday, June 23.