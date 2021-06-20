Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
31 Road and D Road, Bridge Repair Project: D Road will be closed just east of 31 Road beginning June 21. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is early July
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Crews will chip sealing various city streets including some on Orchard Mesa and the Redlands. Expect delays and possible detours in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late July, weather dependent permitting.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business Loop, and Grand Avenue, as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. An alternate route is advised. Speed limit is reduced throughout the construction zone. Businesses will remain open and access is provided. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph speed limit. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
19 Road Utility Construction, Private Development: 19 Road from U.S Highway 6 & 50 to J Road is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late June.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect delays and alternating one lane traffic from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is early July.
24 1/2 Road Utility Construction — Private Development: 24 1/2 Road will be closed to through traffic between F 1/4 Road and G Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion Monday, June 28.