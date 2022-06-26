Road closures and maintenance project may affect traffic this week
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is July.
City Streets Annual Chip Seal/Fog Seal Program: Work hours are 6 a.m.–5 p.m. Chip sealing will take place on Orchard Avenue between Seventh Street and 12th Street, Sunday and in the vicinity of the 23 Road and G Road (NW area of town) Sunday through Tuesday. Use caution in the areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early August, weather permitting.
South Rim Drive and Kansas AvenueReconstruction Project, Redlands: Expect delays and intermittent lane closures on South Rim Drive from Redlands Parkway to 23 Road and on Kansas Avenue, south of South Rim Drive. Access for residents is maintained. Anticipated completion is mid-July.
12th Street Between Bunting Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, Pedestrian flasher and sign upgrades: 12th Street will be single-lane traffic in each direction between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anticipated completion is early July.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70 Business, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work takes place from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities. Expect ongoing daytime utility work with intermittent lane closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 mph with a 10-foot width restriction throughout the length of the project. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
23½ Road and G Road, Utility Construction, Private Development: Intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on G Road at 23½ Road on Tuesday and Wednesday only.
325 S. Redlands Road, Culvert Replacement: South Redlands Road will be closed between Rosevale Road and McKenzie Drive. A detour route will be in place and resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is Friday.
G 3/8 Road between Wilson Drive and 25 Road Utility Work, Private Development: G 3/8 Road will be closed to through traffic. Resident access will be maintained and anticipated completion is Friday.