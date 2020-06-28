Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
n Fiber Optic installation for new Fire Station No. 6: Shoulder work will take place along the west side of 27 Road from Horizon Drive to 729 27 Road. Use caution through construction zone. Delays will be minimal.
n Chip Seal Program
Monday: F 3/8 Road west of 241/2 Road; F 3/4 Road from 243/4 Road to 241/2 Road; Brookwillow Loop east of 241/2 Road; Fountainhead Boulevard from 243/4 Road to G Road; East Harbor Circle, east of Fountainhead Boulevard
Tuesday: 243/4 Road north of U.S. Highway 6&50; Interlochen Court east of Fountainhead Boulevard; Lake Park Drive/Court east of Lochwood Way; Eider Court south of lake Park Drive; Lochwood Way/Court south of Merganser Drive; Merganser Drive from Wigeon Drive to Lochwood Drive; Wigeon Drive from Fountainhead Boulevard to Merganser Drive; Jakarlin Court east of 243/4 Road; 243/4 Road north of G Road; Payton Court west of 243/4 Road; G1/4 Road from 241/2 Road to Monument View Drive.
Wednesday: Roaring Fork Drive from 243/4 Road to Monument View Drive; Monument View Drive north of Cimarron Drive; Cimarron Drive west of 243/4 Road; North Valley Drive from Cimarron Drive to Roaring Fork Drive; Tall Grass Drive west of 23 Road; Long Acre Drive from Tall Grass Drive to G Road; 231/2 Road north of Interstate 70 Frontage Road.
Expect possible short-term street closures resulting in moderate traffic delays. Alternate routes are advised.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Traffic delays can be expected and rolling lane closures will be utilized. Weather permitting activities will include:
n Concrete Removal and Replacement /Manhole Adjustments: on the Colex Drive area
n Asphalt Milling: Night work will take place on Horizon Avenue from 261/2 Road to 12th Street; G Road, from U.S. Highway 6&50 to 23 Road; 23 Road, G Road to the viaduct over interstate 70; Market Street, from Patterson Road to F1/2 Road; and Foresight Circle.
n Asphalt Paving: Summer Hill Way, 261/2 Road to Spring Crossing; Galaxy Court/Galaxy Drive,G Road to the north end of the pavement; Centauri Court/Centauri Drive, G Road to the north end of the pavement; Beta Place, Galaxy Drive to Centauri Drive; Alpha Place, Galaxy Drive to Centauri Drive; G 3/8 Road, 261/2 Road to Flower Street; Flower Street, G 3/8 Road to the north end of the pavement; G1/2 Road, 261/2 Road to Flower Street; Tulip Drive, G1/2 Road to Flower Street; and Chestnut Court, 261/2 Road to the east end of the pavement.
n Alley Improvement Project from 10th Street to 11th Street between Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue: 11th Street is closed to through traffic with no alley access. Anticipated completion is late July.