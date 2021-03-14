Road closures and maintenance projects may offed traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction continues around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway is temporarily closed for utility installation around the playground. Expected re-opening is the week of March 22. Riverfront Trail is closed until early April. Follow the detour around construction activities.
Ridges Irrigation Replacement Project: Crews are replacing the irrigation line along Valley View Way and West Valley Circle. Resident access is maintained. Anticipated completion is early April.
Lorey Drive Improvement Project: Lorey Drive will be closed to through traffic west of First Street. Business and residential access will remain open. Anticipated completion is mid April.
G Road Irrigation Project: G Road will be intermittently closed to through traffic from 24 Road to 24 1/2 Road. Resident access will be provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is mid-April.
27 Road south of B 1/4 Road, Culvert Replacement Project: 27 Road will be closed Monday, south of B 1/4 Road at the canal. Detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
F Road from 34 Road to 35 Road, Culvert Replacement Project, Mesa County Construction Division: F Road is closed to through traffic. A detour route is in place. F Road will reopen to through traffic every Saturdays through Mondays. Anticipated completion is March 26.
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy. Side street access may be limited. Business access will remain open. Flaggers will assist motorists. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is early April.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction continues from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect single lane closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect delays and possible alternating one lane traffic through the work zone. Work hours are 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.