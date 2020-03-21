Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: Northbound Fifth Street traffic is reduced to one lane. Expect delays. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D 1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April
n Utility Construction, Court Road from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue: Court Road from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue is closed to through traffic. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Riverfront Trail Repairs/Replacement west of Fifth Street Bridge: Approximately 2,000 feet of trail along various locations is under construction. Use the well-marked detour. Anticipated completion is April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Bridge Replacement Project, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County Project: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated with exception of paving days. Orchard Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the week of March 30 for paving. Anticipated final completion is April.
n 457 Colorado Avenue Utility Construction, Ramblebine Brewery: Colorado Avenue is closed west of Fifth Street. The 400 block of Colorado Avenue can be accessed from Fourth Street. Anticipated completion is March 25.
n Utility Construction, 3134 D Road, Clifton Water: D Road will be closed to through traffic Wednesday through Friday, from 31 Road to 32 Road. A detour route will be in place
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: The contractor will mobilize onto the site on Monday. As construction progresses, there will be alternating one-lane traffic during work hours. Expect traffic delays. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of Colorado Highway 340. Anticipated completion is late May.