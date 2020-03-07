Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: Northbound Fifth Street traffic is reduced to one lane. Expect delays. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D 1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, Court Road from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue: Court Road is closed to through traffic from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Bridge Replacement, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Work has resumed with minimal traffic impacts anticipated. Orchard Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the week of March 30 for paving. Anticipated final completion is April.
n Colorado Riverfront Trail Repairs/Replacement, west of the Fifth Street Bridge: Work will take place from the forked intersection in the concrete Riverfront Trail, (just east of the Fifth Street Bridge underpass), to where the trail meets asphalt pavement, approximately 0.60 miles to the northwest. Cyclists and pedestrians should expect partial trail closures and detours routing them along the sidewalk adjacent to Riverside Parkway, and along Hale Avenue. The detours and closures are necessary for scheduled trail repairs to approximately 1,950 feet of the concrete path. A detour route will be in place prior to Monday. Anticipated completion is late March.