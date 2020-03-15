Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: Northbound Fifth Street traffic is reduced to one lane. Expect delays. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph.
Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, Court Road from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue: Court Road is closed to through traffic from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Bridge Replacement, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Work has resumed with minimal traffic impacts anticipated. Orchard Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the week of March 30 for paving. Anticipated final completion is April.
n Colorado Riverfront Trail Repairs/Replacement, west of the Fifth Street Bridge: Work will take place from the forked intersection in the concrete Riverfront Trail. Detours and closures are necessary for scheduled trail repairs to approximately 1,950 feet of the concrete path. A detour route will be in place prior to Monday.
Anticipated completion is late March.