Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: Northbound Fifth Street traffic will be reduced to one lane. Expect delays. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D 1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. Detour route is in place.
Anticipated completion is April.
n Utility Construction, Court Road from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue: Court Road is closed to through traffic from Orchard Avenue to Bookcliff Avenue. Access for local residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Riverside Trail Repairs/Replacement west of Fifth Street Bridge: Approximately 2,000 yards of trail along various locations will be under construction. Use the detour. Anticipated completion is April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Bridge Replacement, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday. Access is provided for local residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Orchard Avenue will be closed to through traffic this week for paving. Anticipated final completion is April.
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access is on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.