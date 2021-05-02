Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: The section of the Colorado Riverfront Trail from Fairview Avenue (within the Riverside neighborhood), south to the newly installed Dos Rios restroom structure, will remain closed until May 24. Follow the detour route. Hale Avenue is currently closed to all traffic.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: Cleanup and restoration of First Street will take place during the day for the next two weeks. Short delays can be expected. Anticipated completion is May 7.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is November.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction continues from Canary Lane to Dressell Drive. Expect intermittent closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
12 Road north of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to thru traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.