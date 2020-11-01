Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. Riverside Drive is closed south of Hale Avenue. Expect detours around construction activities on the Riverfront Trail.
First Street Sewer Line Replacement from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes of First Street with one lane of traffic each direction. Business access remains open. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
Citywide Annual Leaf Removal Program and Tree Limb Clean-Up: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December
2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, asphalt paving will take place on Foresight Circle; Blichmann Avenue, 25 Road to Eisenhauer Street; Ridge Circle Drive, Ridges Boulevard to the west end of pavement. Expect delays. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Arlington Avenue Utility Construction: Ute Water: Arlington Avenue, from Oxford Avenue to B 1/2 Road is closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents. Anticipated completion is Nov. 9.