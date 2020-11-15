Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway will remain open. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail will be closed starting Tuesday. Trail users should follow the well-marked detour around construction activities onto the Riverside Parkway.
First Street Sewer Line Replacement from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Final clean-up and miscellaneous concrete replacement will take place with intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Annual city-wide Leaf Removal Program and Tree Limb Clean-Up: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction, from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.