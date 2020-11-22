Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, is closed. The Riverfront Trail may be closed at times. Follow the detour around construction activities.
City-wide annual Leaf Removal Program and Tree Limb Clean-Up: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised.
Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.