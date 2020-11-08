Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue. Expect detours around construction activities on the Riverfront Trail.
First Street Sewer Line Replacement, from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes of First Street, with one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of project. Business access is provided. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
City-wide Leaf Removal Program and Tree Limb Clean-Up: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December
2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, asphalt paving will take place on B Road from 29 1/2 Road to 30 Road.
Rolling lane closures will be utilized and traffic delays can be expected.