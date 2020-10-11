Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction continues around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access is allowed on Riverside Drive south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, is open, but expect small detours around construction activities.
n 2020 Waterline Replacement Projects: Work is on Elm Avenue from North 18th Street to North 23rd Street. Elm Avenue is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Concrete replacement and paving are scheduled for this week. Work is also being done on 12th Street and 13th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. 12th Street and 13th Street are closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is Friday.
n First Street Sewer Line Replacement from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes of First Street. There will be one-lane traffic in each direction for the duration of project. Business access will remain open. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
n Annual Leaf Removal Program, city wide: Use caution in areas where city crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n First Street and Gunnison Avenue Water Repair Line, Connection Church: First Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday at Gunnison Avenue. A detour route will be in place. Traffic control personnel will assist motorists. Traffic delays will be minimal; however, an alternate route is advised.
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Colorado Highway 340 Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: Eastbound Colorado Highway 340/Broadway, from the Colorado River Bridge to West Avenue, will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Expect traffic delays.