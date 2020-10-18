Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. Riverside Drive is closed, south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, is open, but expect small detours around construction activities.
n 2020 Waterline Replacement Project: Work is on Elm Avenue from North 18th Street to North 23rd Street. Elm Avenue is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Concrete replacement and paving are scheduled for this week. Work is also on 12th Street and 13th Street, from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. 12th Street and 13th Street are closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is late October.
n First Street Sewer Line Replacement from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes of First Street. There is one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of project. Business access remains open. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
n Citywide Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
n 2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, this week’s activities include asphalt paving on Foresight Circle; Blichmann Avenue, 25 Road to Eisenhauer Street; Eisenhauer Street, Blichmann Avenue to Burkey Street; Burkey Street, Eisenhauer Street to Patterson Road; Hollingsworth Street, Blichmann Avenue to Burkey Street; Fracture Lane, Eisenhauer Street to 251/2 Road. Expect traffic delays. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Colorado Highway 340 Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: The eastbound highway is reduced to one lane from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. from the Colorado Bridge to West Avenue. The intersection of West Main Street and Chuluota will intermittently be closed. West Main Street from Crosby to Spruce is restricted to one lane with flaggers.