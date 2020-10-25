Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open during construction. No vehicle access shall be allowed on Riverside Drive, south of south of Hale Avenue. Expect detours on the Riverfront Trail, around construction activities.
First Street Sewer Line Replacement from Pitkin Avenue to Grand Avenue: Traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes of First Street. There is one lane of traffic in each direction. Business access remains open. Anticipated completion is mid-November.
Citywide annual Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is mid-December.
2020 Asphalt Overlay Program: Weather permitting, this week’s activities include asphalt paving on Foresight Circle; Blichmann Avenue, 25 Road to Eisenhauer Street; Eisenhauer Street, Blichmann Avenue to Burkey Street; Burkey Street, Eisenhauer Street to Patterson Road; Hollingsworth Street, Blichmann Avenue to Burkey Street; and Fracture Lane, Eisenhauer Street to 25 1/2 Road. Expect traffic delays. Rolling lane closures will be utilized.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 29 3/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
Colorado Highway 340 Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: The intersection of West Main and Chuluota Street will be closed intermittently. West Main from Crosby Avenue to Spruce Street is restricted to one lane with flaggers. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Arlington Avenue Utility Construction, Ute Water: Arlington Avenue from Oxford Avenue to B 1/2 Road will be closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents. Anticipated completion is Nov. 9.