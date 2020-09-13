Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open.There is no vehicle access to Riverside Drive south of Hale Avenue. The Riverfront Trail, south of Hale Avenue, remains open. Expect small detours around construction activities through September.
n 2020 Waterline Replacement Projects:
Elm Avenue from North 18th Street to North 23rd Street. Elm Avenue is closed to through traffic. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late September.
12th Street and 13th Street from Ute Avenue to Pitkin Avenue. 12th Street and 13th Street are closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is mid-October.
Victor Drive Sewer Line Project: G Road will be closed at Victor Drive on Tuesday. A detour route will be in place.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n North Avenue Gas Line Replacement Project Phase 2, from 28 Road to 293/4 Road, Xcel Energy: Work hours are 8 p.m.–8 a.m. Sunday–Thursday. Expect lane closures and delays. An alternate route is advised.
n Gas Line Relocation Project, Xcel Energy: White Avenue will be open to traffic this week from Rice Street to First Street. Night work will take place from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. on First Street involving lane closures from Grand Avenue to White Avenue. There will be a westbound lane closure on Colorado Highway 340 at the Colorado River bridge from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised.
n Sewer Rehabilitation Project, Clifton Sanitation District: Work is on F Road from 311/2 Road to 32 Road. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.